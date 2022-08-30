Five fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 29

Five persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district. A total of 1,13,340 persons have tested positive and 3,014 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Monday, there were 81 active cases, of which 77 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while the remaining patients are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.27 per cent.

Samples of 1,715 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.