Five held with heroin, ganja, intoxicants

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 22

The city police yesterday nabbed five persons in three cases and seized heroin, intoxicating tablets and ganja from their possession.

In the first incident, the anti-narcotics cell nabbed a man identified as Pankaj Kumar, a native of UP, at present staying in Kirpal Nagar, and seized 125 gm of heroin from his possession.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued said acting on a tip-off a naka was laid at a strategic place,0 where the motorcyclist was stopped for checking and during search, heroin was seized.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.The police arrested two suspects and seized 480 intoxicating tablets from them.

They have been identified as Yogesh Chopra of Basant Vihar and Sajan Kumar of Sundar Nagar. Investigating officer ASI Malkit Singh said after getting a tip-off a raid was conducted at the Shivpuri chowk from where the duo were nabbed with the tablets. A case has been registered against them on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Sahnewal police nabbed Jot Singh and his wife Putil Devi of Gaispura and seized 260 gm of ganja from them.

They were stopped at a naka at Eastman Chowk. During checking, ganja was seized from them. After registering a case, the police launched a further probe to bust the supply line of drugs and to identify big smugglers of ganja.