Five juveniles booked on sodomy charge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 20

The Jagraon city police today registered a case against five juveniles who had allegedly sodomised two minor boys and also recorded the act in their mobile phone. The complainant and the suspects are residents of Jagraon.

The complainant, the father of one of the victims, told the police that his son (13) along with his two friends aged 14 and 15, had gone to repair a Activa scooter on September 19 evening. Later at night, when his son returned home, he said he and one of his friends were sodomised by their acquaintances near the Kothe Khanjura road.

The suspects had forcibly took the victims along to commit the crime.

“My son revealed that the suspects had tied their friend and sodomised two of us. They also made a video with their mobile phone and threatened us that if we told the police about the crime they would viral the video on social media,” he said.

Yesterday night kin of the victims had also blocked the Raikot-Jalandhar road against the police as a case was not being registered in the matter.

SHO, Jagraon city, Inspector Daljit Singh, said on the request of the family, medical of the third victim was also being done to inquire if he was sodomised or not and further action would be taken as per the medical report.