Five members of inter-state weapon supply gang nabbed

  • Ludhiana
Major supplier from Madhya Pradesh among arrested

Police officials address the media in Khanna. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 6

The Khanna police on Thursday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang involved in supplying illegal weapons and arrested five of its members. The police also recovered five countrymade . 32 bore weapons along with 10 magazines from them.

The suspects have been identified as Suresh Kumar (28) of Jaitpura village in Rajasthan, Gautam Sharma, alias Goru (26), of Islam Ganj, Jalandhar, Rajinder Meena (22) of Bhilwara, Rajasthan, Sardar Gujjar (22) of Jaipur, Rajasthan and Taqdeer Singh (34) of Singnoor in Madhya Pradesh.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, Amneet Kondal, and Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Pragya Jain conducted a press conference regarding the matter.

Kondal said on July 2, the police received a tip-off that the gang was involved in looting vehicles and people at gunpoint and a few days ago, they had stolen a Toyota Etios car (bearing registration no. RJ14TD2822) from Rajasthan. The suspects were going to Jalandhar from Rajasthan. The police party after intercepted the car at a naka and apprehended Suresh, Gautam, Rajinder and Sardar and recovered a .32 bore pistol along with two magazines from them.

After in-depth questioning of the suspects, it was found that they brought the weapons from Taqdeer Singh of MP, accordingly he was also nominated in the case. On the basis of the lead from Gautam, Taqdeer was arrested from MP on July 5 and four .32 bore countrymade pistols and eight magazines were seized from his possession, the SSP said.

SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain said due to the prompt action of the Khanna police, five members of the inter-state gang were arrested. Hence, major crime incidents which the gang had planned had been averted.

Taqdeer also has a criminal past as two cases under the Arms Act were already registered against him in MP in the past and his questioning was still on, Jain said.

