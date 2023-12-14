Five miscreants rob father-son duo of Rs 32K, motorcycle

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

Five unidentified suspects robbed a father-son duo of a motorcycle, Rs 32,000 in cash and two mobile phones.

The Police Division 7 registered a case against the unidentified miscreants and launched a probe to identify them.

Complainant Ashok Kumar of Bhamian Kalan, who owns a tavern on the Tibba road, told the police that on December 11, he along with his son, was going to his home on a motorcycle. When they reached Tajpur Road,

five miscreants on two motorcycles came and cornered them.

“Before we could ask anything, they pointed sharp weapons at us and threatened to kill us. They snatched Rs 32,000 and two mobile phones from us. They also took away our motorcycle. After they fled the spot, we alerted the police control room about the incident,” he said.

The complainant alleged that the suspects also injured both of them with sharp weapons and his son even suffered severe injury on one of his fingers and head. His son got 20 stitches on his head during the treatment.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh had also reached the spot and assured the victims that the suspects would not be spared. CCTV cameras were also being scanned to get any clue in the case.