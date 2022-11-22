Five mobile phones seized from jail inmates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 21

In a special check inside the Central Jail, here, five mobile phones and a charger were allegedly seized from inmates. Following the complaint filed by the assistant superintendent of the Central Jail, seven inmates have been booked. The suspects have been identified as Arshad, Mustkeem, Sarwan Shah, Chandan Kumar, Jarnail Singh, Kunal and Hardeep Singh.

Assistant superintendent at the Central Jail Suraj Mall lodged a complaint against the suspects. A case under Section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act has been registered against them at the Division No. 7 police station, Ludhiana.