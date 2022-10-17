Five nabbed with heroin, intoxicants in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 16

The district rural police nabbed five persons, including three women, in separate drug smuggling cases and seized heroin and intoxicating tablets from their possession.

The Sadar Jagraon police nabbed three persons, including two women, and seized 5 gm of heroin and one motorcycle from them. The suspects have been identified as Manjit Kaur, Kulwant Kaur, both residents of Sidhwan Bet, and Gurbaksh Singh, alias Gokha, of Mehatpur district, Jalandhar.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Lakhbir Singh said acting on a tip-off, the police on Saturday got information that the three suspects were on the way to Gurusar village to deliver heroin to their clients.

Accordingly, the police laid a naka at a strategic point and stopped the bike-borne persons for checking. During the search of their belongings, heroin was recovered from them, he said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects.

In the other incident, the Dakha police on Saturday nabbed two persons, including a woman, and seized 100 intoxicating tablets from them. The suspects have been identified as Pintu Paswan and Sunita, both residents of Mullanpur.

Investigating officer Pritam Masih said the police received information that the suspects were on the way to deliver intoxicating tablets to their clients. Accordingly, the police party laid a trap and nabbed the suspects with the banned drug. A case of drug smuggling was registered against the suspect.