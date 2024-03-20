Five of interstate gang of weapon suppliers nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

The Khanna police today claimed to have busted an interstate gang of weapon suppliers and arrested five of its members. The police also recovered five illegal weapons and seven live cartridges from the gang.

They have been identified as Shivam (35) of Uttar Pradesh, Karanbir Singh (25) of Amritsar, Mohan Dev, alias Mohan Pandit (20), of New Delhi, Baljit Singh, alias Jeeta (30), and Akashdeep Singh (19), both residents of Tarn Taran. A case was also registered against them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal, while addressing a press conference stated that on March 14 during patrolling in the area, the police got a tip-off that Shivam was going towards the Doraha bus stand and he was carrying illegal weapons. The police swung into action and nabbed Shivam with two .32 bore pistols.

The SSP revealed that during preliminary questioning, Shivam revealed that he had brought the weapons from Mohan Dev of Delhi and on his directions, he was supposed to deliver the same to Karanbir of Amritsar. Later, Karanbir was also arrested in the case and a .32 bore pistol was seized from him.

The SSP said meanwhile, a special team was formed and it conducted a raid at the whereabouts of the kingpin, Mohan Dev, and he was arrested from Delhi.

Questioning of Shivam also led to disclosures that weapons were also supplied to Akashdeep and Baljit in the past. Accordingly, both suspects were also arrested in the case and two pistols of .32 bore with seven live cartridges were recovered from them, Kondal said.

The SSP said among the nabbed suspects, three had a criminal past. Shivam is facing a drug smuggling case registered against him in Uttarakhand in 2020, Karanbir is facing a drug case registered against him in Mohali in 2020 and Mohan is facing a case under the Arms Act registered against him in 2023. After coming out on bail, the trio started smuggling of illegal weapons. Now, their links with gangsters or other criminal elements were being probed.

