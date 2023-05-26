Five of Jindi gang in police net

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate arrested five members of the Jatinder Singh Jindi gang here today.

The police recovered 525 grams of heroin, Rs 16.10-lakh drug money, four .32 bore pistols, along with 12 cartridges, a .12 bore gun, along with 18 cartridges, and two telephone exchanges being used for betting on cricket matches from their possession.

Three suspects have a criminal past Akhil Sabharwal of Kanija road, Gaurav Dang of Bal Singh Nagar and Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, have a criminal past. Cases of attempt to murder, snatching and under the Arms Act were registered against them in Ludhiana. CP Sidhu said raids were being conducted to nab absconding accused Jindi.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Additional DCP Tushar Gupta, CIA Inspector Kulwant Singh held a press conference in this regard.

CP Sidhu said these five persons were active members of the Jindi gang. They were involved in various illegal activities such as drug smuggling and possessing illegal weapons. The police team got a tip-off about the whereabouts of the suspects. After getting information, the police conducted raids and arrested the gang members with drug money, drugs and illegal weapons.

The police recovered a .12 bore gun and 18 cartridges from Maninderjit Singh, alias Mani, of Indira colony. Mani is the nephew of gangster Jindi. The police recovered 260 grams of heroin, Rs 11 lakh drug money, two .32 bore pistols and six cartridges from Akhil Sabharwal of Kanija road.

The police recovered 265 grams of heroin, Rs 1.10 lakh drug money, two pistols of .32 bore and six cartridges from Gaurav Dang of Bal Singh Nagar and Sukhjinder Singh of Indira colony. Two telephone exchanges and Rs 4 lakh in cash were recovered from Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma.