Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 2

The Ludhiana Commissionerate police today busted a gang of robbers by apprehending five of its members. With the arrest of the accused, the police have solved three robbery incidents that took place in the past two months.

A case under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused had been identified as Ravinder singh, a resident of Manjit Nagar, Amandeep Singh, Balkar Singh and Davinder Singh of Khawajke village and Gurdev Singh of Rajasthan. The police have recovered one pistol of .32 bore and a .315 bore pistol along with eight live rounds.

Revealing the modus operandi of the gang, Bhullar said the accused had been indulging in many crime incidents, including robbery and theft in the past, adding that they used to rob people at gunpoint in urban and rural areas.

The CP said Gurdev, who had procured weapons to commit the crime, was among the accused nabbed by police teams.

“The arrest of the gang members has unearthed three major loot incidents, including a robbery at a wine shop at gunpoint in Birmi village, Hambran Road, on January 25 and another robbery at an outlet of Western Union money transfer firm, at Rahon Road on the same day. The gang carried out another robbery at a wine shop located at Bhaini Doaba village, Kuhara Road, on February 6. The accused looted cash, mobile phones and wine during the robberies,” Bhullar said.

DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar said Balkar had a notorious past as he was facing 15 cases of robberies and thefts registered in Punjab and Haryana. Ravinder and Amandeep were facing one case each and they recently came out on bail.

“Accused Gurdev is facing four cases of making illegal countrymade weapons in Rajasthan and now, he joined the robbers’ gang. Interrogation is on to know whether he made illegal weapons for the gang or not,” Brar said.

The DCP said the police remand of the accused was taken from the court to probe other loot incidents and arrest their accomplices. The raids were on to arrest the other accused, he said.

He said consecutive operations of the police against criminals would certainly deter criminals leading to control of crime in the city, besides cracking some other cases too.

Accused used to rob people at gunpoint: CP

Revealing the modus operandi of the gang, CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the five accused have been indulging in many crime incidents, including robbery and theft in the past, adding that they used to rob people at gunpoint in urban and rural areas. The police have recovered one pistol of .32 bore and a .315 bore pistol along with eight live rounds from them.