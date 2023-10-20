Five of robbers’ gang planning major heist land in police net

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

The Ludhiana rural police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and arrested five of its members. The suspects were planning to commit a major robbery in the Jagraon area.

The have been identified as Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Nathuwala, Maga, Gursewak Singh of Dosanjh road, Moga, Jasvir Singh, alias Jass, of Baggipura, Moga, Surinder Singh, alias Sonu, of Kotakpura bypass and Lakhvir Singh Lucky of Moga.

Manvinderbir Singh, SP (Headquarters), DSP Satwinder Singh Virk, Jagraon Sadar SHO SI Amarjit Singh and SI Hardev Singh, in-charge, Galib Kalan police post, addressed a press conference in this regard.

The SP said the Jagraon police had received a tip-off that the suspects were sitting at some factory that was lying closed in Galib Kalan vilage and were planning to commit a major robbery in Jagraon. They were even planning to loot some big traders of Ludhiana and Moga. The suspects were also possessing illegal arms and sharp weapons.

He said after getting information, the police team conducted a raid and nabbed the suspects. The police also recovered a. 12 bore countrymade weapon with two live cartridges, three mobile phones, which they had recently snatched from people, and two motorcycles. The vehicles were stolen from the area recently which the gang members.

Meanwhile, the Jagraon Sadar SHO said during preliminary questioning, the suspects confessed that they had committed several loot incidents in Ludhiana rural, city and Moga in the past. A case under the Arms Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against them. Further questioning of the miscreants was on to nab other members of the gang and to inquire about past incidents committed by them.