Five peddlers held with heroin, ganja in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 24

The city police yesterday nabbed five smugglers in separate cases and recovered huge quantity of ganja and heroin from their possession.

In the first incident, the Salem Tabri police nabbed Subash Kumar of Noorwala and seized 5 kg of ganja from his possession. Investigating officer ASI Raj Kumar said during a naka at the Jalandhar bypass, on suspicion the suspect was stopped for checking. During the checking, 5 kg of ganja kept in a polythene was seized from him. He was on the way to deliver the contraband to his clients.

The Salem Tabri police also nabbed Prince of Guru Nanak Dev Nagar and seized 65 gm of heroin from his possession. Investigating officer ASI Guriqbal Singh said during a routine patrolling, the suspect was stopped for checking near Jalandhar Bypass and heroin was seized from his belongings.

The Ladhowal police nabbed Kuldeep Singh of Talwandi Kalan and seized 30 gm of heroin from him. ASI Varinderpal said the suspect was stopped for checking near Talwandi Kalan and heroin was seized from him.

Meanwhile, the Moti Nagar police nabbed Sunny Jaiswal of Balaji Colony and seized 29 gm of heroin. As per ASI Karamjit Singh, the suspect was on the way to deliver the same to his clients. Now, his past criminal record was being checked and further probe will be launched in the case.

The Police Division 7 also nabbed Munish and recovered 20 gm of heroin from his possession. ASI Rajinder Singh said the suspect was nabbed near Samrala Chowk during a routine checking.

In all incidents, separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered by the police stations concerned against the suspects.

