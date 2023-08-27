Five proclaimed offenders among 10 arrested

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, August 26

The police claimed to have arrested ten persons, including five proclaimed offenders (POs), who were wanted in cases registered at various police stations falling under the jurisdiction of Malerkotla and Ludhiana (rural) police districts. A weapon used in a crime, vehicles, intoxicants and drug money were also seized from their possession.

Malerkotla SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said that a team supervised by SP (D) Jagdish Bishnoi and DSP (D) Amarjit Singh had arrested four drug peddlers, who were booked at the Amargarh police station under the NDPS Act on Friday and recovered a rich haul of intoxicants from their possession.

The accused, arrested from different places during intensive investigation by CIA Wing at Mahorana, were identified as Samppy Singh of Tarkhan Majra in Patiala district, Baljit Singh Bantu of Bagrian village, Ravi Singh Ajai of Samund Garh Chhanna and Ravi Singh of Sangala village under the Amargarh police station.

One .32 bore pistol, 755 gm of heroin, two cars and Rs 2 lakh drug money were seized from the accused. The SSP claimed that the investigating team was trying to establish backward and forward links of the accused so that the entire supply chain could be broken.

The Malerkotla SSP further said that police personnel led by SHOs at Ahmedgarh city, Amargarh and Sandaur police stations had also arrested five proclaimed offenders, who were wanted in various criminal cases registered against them at different times.

These arrested POs have been identified as Dinesh Kumar of Ambedkar Chowk at Ahmedgarh, Rajvir of Dastarganj in UP, Balbir Khan Bhola of Dhandra, Navdeep Singh Lovely of Jhall and Lakha Singh of Guara village.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said that police personnel led by Jalaldiwal Chowki In-charge Kewal Singh had arrested Gurjit Singh Kala of Jalaldiwal village and seized eight bottles of country liquor being carried illegally.

The Raikot City police had booked Sandeep Singh of Guru Nanak Pura Mohalla under the Excise Act for alleged illegal storage and sale of liquor. Although he was yet to be arrested, said the police officials.

