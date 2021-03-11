Five robbers loot Rs 7.44 lakh from bank at Detwal village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 11

Five armed robbers looted Rs 7.44 lakh from the Punjab National Bank branch at Detwal village near Mullanpur Dakha on Thursday. When the robbers entered the bank, no bank guard was present.

The incident occurred at around 4 pm. When the miscreants entered the bank, they took mobile phones of all employees at gunpoint. A few clients were also present in the bank during the incident.

The robbers had barged into the cashier room and took all money lying there.

After the incident, the SSP, Ludhiana (rural), Harjit Singh, along with senior police officials reached the spot and started a probe.

“Five masked robbers had come on two motorcycles. They were carrying sharp weapons. They took away money from the bank at gunpoint. The accused hardly took two minutes to commit the crime,” the SSP said.

He said CCTV cameras had captured the crime and on the basis of the footage, the robbers were being identified. They would be nabbed soon.

The SSP said the bank had not deployed any guard for a long time due to which the robbers got easy access and faced no resistance at any level.

A case against the unidentified robbers was being registered at the Dakha police station.

The police suspect that the robbers could have conducted a recce before committing the crime. The CCTV footage was also being scanned by the police to get any clue about the robbers.

Despite high security in view of the Independence Day, robbers committed the crime.

No guard was deployed at branch: Cop

