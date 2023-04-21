Five spa centres raided in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 20

The Khanna police today conducted raids at five spa centres and nabbed eight persons.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said based on a tip-off that unlicensed spas are running in posh malls of Khanna (since three-four years), special teams were formed under the supervision of Pragya Jain, SP (D). The raids were conducted simultaneously on five SPAs at Celebration Mall and City Centre.

An FIR was registered against the suspects, including owners and managers, under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The arrested suspects are Manoj Dagar of Haryana (Owner, Relax High Spa, City Centre), his wife Mona, Sukhwinder Singh of Rajpura (Owner, HM Spa Salon, Celebration Mall), Joginder Singh of Haryana (owner, New Era Spa, Celebration Mall), Kaptan Singh of Haryana, Juhi Sharma, alias Pooja Sharma, of Ludhiana, Sandeep Kaur of Sangrur and Ruby Singh of UP.

The SSP said 23 women who were employees and 14 males (customers) were also apprehended and were let off after questioning and strict warning stating not to indulge in such activities in future.