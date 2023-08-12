 Five suspects held on charges of attacking brick-kiln owner’s son : The Tribune India

  • Five suspects held on charges of attacking brick-kiln owner’s son

The suspects in the custody of the Malerkotla police. Tribune photo



Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 11

The police have claimed to solve an attempt to murder case in which some unknown persons, armed with sharp-edged weapons, had assaulted the son of a brick-kiln owner at Dehliz Kalan village near here four days ago.

The police said that five of the seven accused have been arrested from different places and two cars used in the attack have also been recovered.

The arrested suspects were identified as Gurpratap Singh alias Monu of Ahmedgarh; Baljit Singh alias Vicky, who hails from Ahmedgarh and is now a resident of Abdullah Basti in Ludhiana; Sukhcharan Singh of Dugri Ludhiana; Baljit Singh alias Babbu of Preet Nagar in Ludhiana; and Jagjivan Singh alias Jeevan of Jassowal.

Nannu of Jassowal village and Pindi of Dhandra village are yet to be arrested. Apart from Monu, all the other accused are auto drivers in Ludhiana.

Malerkotla SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said that the police personnel, supervised by SP (D) Jagdish Bishnoi and Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu, had arrested five persons from different places after investigating the case. While the police are yet to recover the sharp-edged weapons used in the crime, vehicles used for the purpose have been recovered.

Four persons carrying axes and sharp knives had severely injured Abhi Goyal, son of Ramesh Kumar, a brick kiln owner, by intruding in the office of the Mahaveer Bhatha Company, Dehliz Kalan, at around 11 am on Monday.

The Ahmedgarh Sadar police led by SHO Ajit Singh had registered a case against unknown persons and investigation was conducted jointly by the Ahmedgarh police and the CIA Wing, Mahorana.

The investigation has revealed that Gurpratap Singh alias Monu had a love affair with a girl known to Abhi Goyal. When Abhi came to know about this, he tried to oppose the relationship between Monu and the girl.

With an intent to teach Abhi a lesson, Monu conspired with his close relative Baljit Singh and hired other auto rickshaw drivers to eliminate Abhi.

Two accused still at large

  Four persons had severely injured Abhi Goyal, son of Ramesh Kumar, a brick-kiln owner, by intruding in the office of the Mahaveer Bhatha Company at Dehliz Kalan at around 11 am on Monday.
  The investigation has revealed that one of the accused, Gurpratap Singh alias Monu, had a love affair with a girl known to the victim. When Abhi came to know about this, he tried to oppose the relationship.
  With an intent to teach Abhi a lesson, Monu conspired with his close relative Baljit Singh and hired other auto rickshaw drivers to eliminate Abhi.
  Five suspects have been arrested but two accused are still at large

