Five teachers from district to be honoured today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 4

The state government has selected 80 teachers, who have done exceptionally well in their respective fields, for the awards to be conferred on Teachers’ Day at a state-level function tomorrow.

Of these, five teachers are from Ludhiana district — Dharminder Singh Sidhu, Jagroop Singh, Rajminderpal Singh, Dinesh Chander Modi and Rachhpal Kaur. While four of them will be conferred with the State Teacher Award while Rachhpal Kaur will get a special award on the occasion.

Dharminder (master cadre) is posted as science teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Ikolaha. He has masters’ degrees in chemistry, English and Persian. He is currently pursuing MA in Urdu. He has worked as a BM for the last five years in Khanna block. Writing under the pen name, Dharminder Shahid, he has got 12 of his books published and received appreciation for ‘Vigyaan Paheli’ in Ajit newspaper’s ‘Bal Sansaar’ page.

“I have always raised my voice against various social issues through rallies and seminars. I have tried to help schools in my block in getting funds of about Rs 10 lakh from the society,” he added.

Currently posted as a physics lecturer, Dinesh Chander Modi has MSc degrees in maths and physics. Many students have made it to the merit list under his guidance. Two of his students have got admission in MBBS course while many have cleared the JEE examination.

He was instrumental in getting CSR grants from industrialists like Avon Cycles and Kangaroo Group of Industries. These Rs 50 lakh grants were used in constructing rooms, maths lab, wash-rooms, stage, main gate, RO system, water rain harvesting system, etc.

Rajminderpal Singh is now working as a CHT at Government Primary School, Shehbaazpura, Raikot, from the last two years. A resident of Raikot, Rajminderpal Singh, has written three books, including poems and storybooks to inculcate interest of students in academics and one special book for students with special needs. Besides, he has also written and sung 19 songs to promote education in government schools.

Jagroop Singh is working as the head teacher at Government Primary School, Bhamaddi. Jagroop has upgraded the school building to a smart school building and provided amenities like smart classrooms. He has immensely contributed to boost sports and other co-curricular activities in the school.

Rachhpal Kaur is an Inclusive Education Assistant teacher, who is teaching special students in Government Primary School at Khanna. She thanked the school head and all her colleagues.

Since she joined the Education Department in 2009, she has been working for the welfare of children with special needs. “We have a special listening lab with smart LEDs. Earlier, there were eight students in the school while now there are 28 students,” she added.