Five test positive in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, February 26
Five persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.
A total of 1,09,660 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,273 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.86 per cent. There were 69 active cases in the district and 58 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present there are 13 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Out of these 11 patients belong to Ludhiana, while two are from other districts. Today two patients were on ventilator support.
Till date, a total of 33,08,475 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 31,84,111 were found negative.
Samples of 4,751 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine crisis: Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter
The clashes followed two days of fighting that resulted in h...
'Talks only way out', India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials PM Modi
Britain’s defence ministry estimated that the bulk of the Ru...
Mission airlift: Second Air India flight with 250 nationals from Ukraine lands in Delhi
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the ev...
Contact Indian officials on border: Embassy
ndia has set up camp offices at several border crossings
Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies
Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...