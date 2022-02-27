Five test positive in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 26

Five persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,660 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,273 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.86 per cent. There were 69 active cases in the district and 58 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are 13 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Out of these 11 patients belong to Ludhiana, while two are from other districts. Today two patients were on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 33,08,475 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 31,84,111 were found negative.

Samples of 4,751 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.