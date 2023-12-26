Five theft cases solved, 14 held

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 25
The police claimed to have solved five cases of theft with the arrest of 14 persons here. The cases were registered at various police stations of the region falling under Malerkotla district.
The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Irfan, alias Fani, Abdul Majid, alias Butta, Mohammad Arif, alias Midi, Mohammad Soheb, alias Mani, Rajbeer Singh, Mohammad Bondu, Rashwinder Rishi, Mohammad Qasim, Mohammad Faisal, Usman Ali, Mohammad Bilal, Mohammad Shamshad, Manpreet Singh and Halim.
Saqib, Usman Ali, Haroon and Mohammad Jameel, who were named during preliminary investigations, are currently absconding.
The police recovered 14 motorcycles, seven mobile phones and a tempo carrying 10 tonnes of steel from their possession.
SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said special teams of cops, supervised by Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu, Amargarh DSP Jatin Bansal and DSP Kuldeep Singh, arrested 14 members of three gangs, which committed thefts at various places in the region.
“We constituted special teams under our ‘Round the Clock Surveillance’ programme and succeeded in apprehending 14 persons and identifying four of their accomplices,” said Khakh.
