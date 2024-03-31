Five trees fall as high-velocity winds hit Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 30

Many trees fell in different areas due to the high-velocity winds that struck the city in the wee hours of Saturday. Some of these fell onto power lines, disrupting the supply. On receiving information, Municipal Corporation (MC) officials sprang into action to clear the fallen trees from roads.

Kirpal Singh, from the MC’s Horticulture wing, said they had received reports from five areas regarding five trees felled by the strong winds. He mentioned that the trees had fallen near Vishwakarma Chowk, Phase 1 in Dugri, near Saggu Chowk, Haibowal and near Dholewal Chowk here.

He said heavy trees had fallen onto electricity wires near Vishwakarma Chowk and Dugri. It took around four hours to clear the damaged tree parts near Vishwakarma Chowk and the Dugri area.

It is reported that besides the five trees, the number of fallen trees could be higher.

Rainfall also lashed the city due to which water accumulated along roads in some areas. Road gullies also got clogged in some areas.

