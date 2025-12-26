Five unauthorised buildings sealed in Ludhiana

On the directions of the Housing and Urban Development Minister, Hardeep Singh Mundian, and GLADA Chief Administrator Sandeep Kumar, the authority’s regulatory wing has sealed five unauthorised buildings at Threke village.

After the developers did not stop the illegal construction work despite being served with notices, a special team carried out the sealing drive, which was carried out unopposed. The GLADA has also recommended filing of FIRs against the developers.

A spokesperson of GLADA stated that zero tolerance was being adopted against unauthorised and unplanned development with a special focus on illegal colonies. He said a special drive has also been launched to take punitive action against those who were fleecing innocent residents under the garb of offering cheaper plots in these unauthorised colonies, which lacked statutory sanction and compliance with the government norms.

Chief Administrator Sandeep Kumar appealed to people not to purchase property/plots in unauthorised colonies as GLADA would not provide any facility like water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, etc. The list of approved and regularised colonies along with their sanctioned maps is available on the official website of GLADA, which may be checked by the prospective buyers before buying any property, he added.