Five-year-old boy dies in roof collapse in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 11

A five-year-old boy died after a roof and a wall of their house collapsed at Puneet Nagar here. The boy got stuck under the debris and succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya. His father Parmod is a migrant labourer.

As per information, on Wednesday afternoon, the boy, along with his mother and brother, was sitting outside their house. As he felt thirsty, he went inside the house to drink water. When he entered the house, a roof and a wall of the house collapsed and he got buried under the debris.

The family and residents of the area had to struggle for one hour to take the child out of the debris. He was taken to a nearby hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Tibba SHO Inspector Ranvir Singh said at the rear of the house, there was an empty plot where a earth mover was deployed to adjust mud for levelling the land. When JCB machine hit the wall, initially the wall of the same plot collapsed following which the wall of the house and its roof also collapsed together. The SHO said a probe was on and if negligence of any person comes to the fore, action would be taken.