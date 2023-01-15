Five-yr-old boy seriously hurt in Samrala

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 14

A five-year-old child suffered serious injuries on his face after he came in contact with the banned Chinese string at Samrala on Friday.

The boy, along with his parents, was returning to Samrala after paying obeisance at a gurdwara in Katana Sahib. The victim was initially rushed to Fortis Hospital from where he was referred to the DMCH.

The boy received over 100 stitches on his face and he was still under treatment.

The boy’s father, Bikramjit Singh, said they were returning home in their car. His son dropped the windowpane to see kites but unfortunately a sharp plastic string entangled around his face and he suffered sharp wounds. The boy’s family had condemned the state police for failing to control the menace of plastic string.