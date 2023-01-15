Five-yr-old boy seriously hurt in Samrala

Ludhiana, January 14
A five-year-old child suffered serious injuries on his face after he came in contact with the banned Chinese string at Samrala on Friday.
The boy, along with his parents, was returning to Samrala after paying obeisance at a gurdwara in Katana Sahib. The victim was initially rushed to Fortis Hospital from where he was referred to the DMCH.
The boy received over 100 stitches on his face and he was still under treatment.
The boy’s father, Bikramjit Singh, said they were returning home in their car. His son dropped the windowpane to see kites but unfortunately a sharp plastic string entangled around his face and he suffered sharp wounds. The boy’s family had condemned the state police for failing to control the menace of plastic string.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal: At least 44 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...
Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites
His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...
Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal
Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...
Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...