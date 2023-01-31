Flag hoisted on last day of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Our Correspondent

Doraha, January 30

Members of the District Congress Committee, Khanna, along with former MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and hoisted the Tricolour on the concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra at Chaudhary Bhishm Prakash Congress office at Khanna today.

The party members were thanked for their contribution in the yatra. “The Yatra has conveyed to the people of the country that they can be united by love, brotherhood and peace. No power on earth can break the unity of the country if the countrymen form a common front to fight against all ill and stand for peace, equality and oneness,” said Lakha.

The ceremony was attended by block president Khanna Rajiv Rai Mehta, president municipal council Kamaljit Singh Lada, former president municipal council Vikas Mehta among others.