Flag march by Payal police amid Indo-Pak tension

Payal police today took out a flag march amid brewing tension between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor was carried out by India early on Wednesday.

Payal DSP Hemant Malhotra, along with Doraha SHO Akash Dutt, Malaud SHO Satnam Singh, Payal SHO Sandeep Kumar and the entire police force of Payal took out a flag march in order to restore faith of the people, keep them pacified and tell them to not believe any rumour or unverified information. The public was also cautioned against the mischief mongers who can take undue advantage of the situation and try to escalate the tension by their cheap antiques.

“The entire department and every official shall consider it as an important part of his or her duty to keep strict vigil, so that no anti-social element tries to indulge in any such act which may prove detrimental to the interests of the country. This flag march is a morale booster for the residents, so that they may not feel unprotected and feel the cooperation and support of the administration as well as police at this critical juncture,” said Payal DSP Hemant Malhotra.

“In the current state, the anti-social elements may try to disturb the peace of the town. Round-the-clock patrolling in the town shall be held by the police personnel henceforth. Preventive measures are being taken by the police to maintain peace and security,” he added. “We have also asked the organisations, associations and social welfare clubs of the town to coordinate with the administration and the police and report about the anti-social elements who try to disturb the peace of the region in any way,” the DSP added.

The march was initiated from Beant Singh Chowk and culminated at the railway station of Doraha.