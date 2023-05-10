Flag marches, patrolling, searches mark ‘Operation Vigil’ in region

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Raikot/ Payal, May 9

Security has been beefed up in the region as a part of ‘Operation Vigil’ launched by the state police in the aftermath of two low-intensity blasts reported at Amritsar.

Flag marches, intensified patrolling, combing operations, searches at public places, including bus stops and railway stations, and special nakas at strategic points marked the day-long operation undertaken in almost all localities of this region falling under jurisdiction of Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

Malerkotla SSP Deepak Hilori, Ludhiana (rural) SSP Navneet Singh Bains and Khanna SSP Amneet Kaur Kondal monitored the special operation in Ahmedgarh, Raikot and Payal circles.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu, Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa and Payal DSP Harsimrat Singh Chhetra led cops undertaking activities under the operation to boost the morale of the residents and keep an eye on illegal activities of anti-social elements.

DSPs Sandhu and Dhindsa said beat officers had been advised to conduct special checking at public and religious places and keep a close watch on the activities of strangers. Patrolling and combing operations have been enhanced near strategic localities, they said.

“Having received guidelines on ‘Operation Vigil’ from police headquarters, we conducted flag marches, special search and combing operations at sensitive localities of the region,” Dhindsa said, adding that Ludhiana (rural) SSP Navneet Bains had led the flag marches conducted in Raikot City.

Dog squads were pressed into service to check for the implantation of explosives or illegally-kept arms and ammunition.

SHOs and beat officers remained on toes while supervising police personnel during the intensified security arrangements in their respective areas.

All vehicles entering and leaving the region are being searched to keep a tab on the activities of anti-social elements.

Vigil up at Doraha too

The police today beefed up security arrangements and took out a flag march under ‘operation vigil’ to instill a sense of security among residents and to make them cautious against touching any suspicious article. The march was taken out as a security measure for the ensuing Jalandhar bypoll and in the aftermath of two low-intensity blasts at Amritsar.

Senior officials, including Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal, SP (D) Pragya Jain, Payal DSP Hasimrat Chetra, NDPS DSP Harpal Singh, Doraha SHO Vijay Kumar, Maloud SHO Lakhveer Singh and Payal SHO Vinod Kumar, participated in the flag march.