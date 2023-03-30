Flag row: Police issue clarification

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

After members of some Sikh organisations condemned the police for allegedly presenting the flag of Maharaja Ranjit Singh-led Sikh empire as the flag of Khalistan in a press conference, the Ludhiana range police issued a clarification.

The clarification was uploaded on the official Facebook page of the Ludhiana range police which states: “The SSP, Khanna, addressed the press conference on March 24 regarding the arrest of Tejinder Singh Gill, alias Gorkha, under various sections of the IPC and under the Arms Act. During the press meet, the SSP has time and again clarified that pictures/videos of firing, weapons, flags, insignias, maps and currency note were part of the data that was retrieved from the mobile handset of Tajinder Gorkha. The SSP claimed nothing about these flags, insignias, maps, etc., and she briefed the media about disclosures made by the suspect before the police. She had no intention to hurt the sentiments of people whom she is serving with utmost dedication and sincerity.”