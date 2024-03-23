Flagging degradation of water bodies, activists urge authorities to clean up act

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

On the occasion of World Water Day, environmental activists and volunteers from the Public Action Committee (PAC) and the Buddha Darya Action Front (BDAF) completed their fourth Buddha Darya Padyatra. They gathered near Mini-Secretariat Chowk to raise awareness about pollution-free water bodies and environmental protection.

One of the volunteers said, “World Water Day reminds us of our responsibilities towards the environment, particularly the depleting water bodies, receding water tables, and the overexploitation of water through wastage, pollution, and neglect in the state. It’s high time to wake up and save Punjab from desertification.”

Notably, the participation and support extended by the lawyers’ community from the local Civil Courts added significant weight to the event. During the event, activists conducted awareness drives in their signature green jackets, adorned with placards and distributing leaflets. They vehemently highlighted the dire consequences of pollution affecting Buddha Darya, Sutlej, subsoil, and air, stemming from unchecked industrial activities, dairy farms, raw sewage, hospitals, restaurants, and laboratories.

Environmental activists Col JS Gill, Col CM Lakhanpal, Dr VP Mishra, Dan Singh Osahan, Maninderjit Singh Benipal, and others participated in the event. The PAC strongly condemned the pollution of Buddha Dariya, Sutlej River, and subsoil by the polluting units, CETPs, and STPs. They said the constant game plan played by the perpetrators is highly unlawful and disgraceful. They said corruption is the major cause leading to the failure of the rejuvenation of Buddha Dariya process and devastation of the water resources, continuously jeopardising the health of people. An unforgettable example of callousness due to pollution was the loss of 11 human lives at Giaspura, with their loved ones still crying for justice, they added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Pollution