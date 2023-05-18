Flames yet to be doused; people complain of breathing problems

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 17

A major fire that broke out at the Municipal Corporation's main garbage dumpsite near Kakka village on Tajpur Road on Tuesday evening was yet to be controlled on Wednesday night.

Despite five fire tenders making multiple rounds to the location over the last 24 hours, the flames were yet to be tamed.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown but an MC official blamed methane gas for the incident.

The burning waste resulted in severe air pollution in the surrounding areas today. Residents of nearby areas said they were experiencing breathing problems, eye irritation and the visibility had also fallen drastically.

A worker at the dumpsite said it seemed that the fire broke out in the garbage heaps located near Tibba Road yesterday evening. It later spread to other sections of the 50-acre dumpsite, he added.

By Wednesday afternoon, the fire had reached the vicinity of nearby slums where many rag-pickers reside.

Despite the high flames emanating from the burning waste, some rag-pickers continued collecting waste at the dumpsite. Although the dense smoke had made it challenging to work in the area, firefighters continued to try to extinguish the flames.

A rag-picker said: "The area became engulfed in a thick cloud of smoke due to the fire and it was hard to breathe."

Rajinder, an official of the Ludhiana Fire Brigade, said five fire tenders had made approximately 100 rounds to the location, but smoke continued to emanate from the waste until late Wednesday evening. Efforts were underway to extinguish the fire completely.

MC Health Officer Dr Vipal Malhotra also claimed that the fire had been caused by methane gas. Ludhiana (East) MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal said he had given instructions to the administration and MC authorities to take all necessary steps to douse the flames last night.

It is worth noting that similar incidents have occurred multiple times in the past, especially during the summers.

In a devastating incident last year, a hut near the dumpsite had caught fire, resulting in the death of seven members of a family. The exact cause behind the incident had remained unclear. However, during a hearing on a case, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered the MC to deposit Rs 100 crore within a month as interim compensation with the Ludhiana DC due to the MC's failure to ensure compliance with solid waste management rules at the dumpsite.

Over 25 LMT legacy waste at location

The dumpsite near Kakka village receives around 1,100 metric tonnes of waste on a daily basis. Around 25-30 lakh metric tonne legacy waste has accumulated at the location.

Rehabilitation of rag-pickers hangs fire

The National Green Tribunal’s monitoring committee had, in its 2022 report, suggested remedial action to save the lives of persons residing near the dumpsite and rehabilitation of rag-pickers. However, the MC has so far failed to take any steps for their rehabilitation. This despite an incident last year in which seven of a family had died after a fire broke out in a hut near the site.