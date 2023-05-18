 Flames yet to be doused; people complain of breathing problems : The Tribune India

Fire at MC’s Main Garbage

Flames yet to be doused; people complain of breathing problems

Five fire tenders make over 100 rounds to site; blaze still continues

Flames yet to be doused; people complain of breathing problems

A fire tender parked amid a cloud of smoke at the MC's main garbage dumpsite on Tajpur Road.



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 17

A major fire that broke out at the Municipal Corporation's main garbage dumpsite near Kakka village on Tajpur Road on Tuesday evening was yet to be controlled on Wednesday night.

Despite five fire tenders making multiple rounds to the location over the last 24 hours, the flames were yet to be tamed.

Fire at MC’s main garbage dumpsite near Kakka village

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown but an MC official blamed methane gas for the incident.

The burning waste resulted in severe air pollution in the surrounding areas today. Residents of nearby areas said they were experiencing breathing problems, eye irritation and the visibility had also fallen drastically.

A worker at the dumpsite said it seemed that the fire broke out in the garbage heaps located near Tibba Road yesterday evening. It later spread to other sections of the 50-acre dumpsite, he added.

By Wednesday afternoon, the fire had reached the vicinity of nearby slums where many rag-pickers reside.

Despite the high flames emanating from the burning waste, some rag-pickers continued collecting waste at the dumpsite. Although the dense smoke had made it challenging to work in the area, firefighters continued to try to extinguish the flames.

A rag-picker said: "The area became engulfed in a thick cloud of smoke due to the fire and it was hard to breathe."

Rajinder, an official of the Ludhiana Fire Brigade, said five fire tenders had made approximately 100 rounds to the location, but smoke continued to emanate from the waste until late Wednesday evening. Efforts were underway to extinguish the fire completely.

MC Health Officer Dr Vipal Malhotra also claimed that the fire had been caused by methane gas. Ludhiana (East) MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal said he had given instructions to the administration and MC authorities to take all necessary steps to douse the flames last night.

It is worth noting that similar incidents have occurred multiple times in the past, especially during the summers.

In a devastating incident last year, a hut near the dumpsite had caught fire, resulting in the death of seven members of a family. The exact cause behind the incident had remained unclear. However, during a hearing on a case, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered the MC to deposit Rs 100 crore within a month as interim compensation with the Ludhiana DC due to the MC's failure to ensure compliance with solid waste management rules at the dumpsite.

Over 25 LMT legacy waste at location

The dumpsite near Kakka village receives around 1,100 metric tonnes of waste on a daily basis. Around 25-30 lakh metric tonne legacy waste has accumulated at the location.

Rehabilitation of rag-pickers hangs fire

The National Green Tribunal’s monitoring committee had, in its 2022 report, suggested remedial action to save the lives of persons residing near the dumpsite and rehabilitation of rag-pickers. However, the MC has so far failed to take any steps for their rehabilitation. This despite an incident last year in which seven of a family had died after a fire broke out in a hut near the site.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

2
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

3
Diaspora

Punjab-born police officer Pratima Bhullar Maldonado becomes highest-ranking South Asian woman in NYPD

4
Health

Study discovers combining swallowable gastric balloon, anti-obesity drug boosts weight loss

5
Sports

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

6
Delhi

Delhi police release photo of man masturbating in Metro, seek public help to identify him

7
World

Joke that cost $2 million: Chinese authorities impose penalty on comedy firm over military pun

8
Diaspora

32-year-old Indian man dies after being hit by car in US

9
Nation

Air India’s Delhi-Sydney flight encounters turbulence; 7 passengers suffer ‘minor sprain’

10
Nation

Decision on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow; Cabinet will be in place in 48-72 hours: Surjewala

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Top News

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his deputy: Congress sources

Swearing-in ceremony to be held in Bengaluru on May 20

Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays

Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays

Decision in 48 to 72 hours, says Surjewala

No price rise, Centre’s nod to ~1.08 lakh cr fertiliser subsidy

No price rise, Centre’s nod to Rs 1.08 lakh cr fertiliser subsidy

SP Hinduja, named in Bofors case, dead

SP Hinduja, named in Bofors case, dead

Narco terror: NIA raids 324 sites in eight states, UT

Narco terror: NIA raids 324 sites in eight states, UT


Cities

View All

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Paddy transplantation across fence to begin after June 10

PPBM members meet DETC over verification of GST dealers

PSPCL goods stored illegally in pvt godowns seized

NABARD team carries out inspection of schools

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

Southern sectors bear brunt; RWAs for regular inspections

Speeding car kills vendor, injures six

SBSI Airport: April sees highest monthly footfall in 5 years

Jyoti adjudged ‘Student of the Year’ at law institute

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

Asst professor arrested for impersonating Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Purse snatcher stabbed to death; 2 held

'Power to L-G to pick aldermen will mean destabilising MCD'

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Aggrieved local industrialists fail to meet CM

AAP floods city with event hoardings, faces backlash

Illegal mining in Garhshankar villages

Lt Gen Vijay Nair assumes charge asVajra Corps GOC

Work to revamp city rly station at ~529 crore picks up pace

Work to revamp city rly station at Rs 529 crore picks up pace

Servant decamps with Rs 2.25 lakh, gold jewellery from Sec 32 house

Hit by speeding truck, 13-yr-old student dies

Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for taking Rs 9,000 bribe

Bookie held for betting on cricket matches

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala: Committee protests arrest of members

Scooterist dies in accident

Patiala residents saved over Rs 300cr with zero power bill: Jouramajra

Gurdwara shooting: SGPC to give free legal aid to suspect