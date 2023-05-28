Flasks distributed among students

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 27

Punjab National Bank, zonal office officials Puskar Tarai (zonal head), Naresh Nagpal (deputy zonal manager) and Adityanath Das (circle head) today distributed flasks and eatable to students at Government Primary School, Jhande in Ludhiana, under the corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Puskar Tarai praised the school principal, Baljit Kaur, and school staff for excellent maintenance of the school and its ambience. All officials wished all students for their bright and successful future.