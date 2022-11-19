Flax seeds help in reducing cholesterol level: PAU expert

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 18

Are you struggling to get your cholesterol levels down? There is a wonder seed easily available on the shelves of your kitchen which can help in doing so. This is the flax seed and it not regulates cholesterol levels but also helps in managing weight and reduces the symptoms of ageing.

With the onset of winters, it takes the centre stage in most households. Presence of omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fibre and high-quality proteins makes flax seeds an attractive nutritious food. The seeds have also been used in Ayurvedic medicine for a wide variety of treatments not only in Asia, but all over the world.

Dr Manjot Kaur from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) said flax seeds contain a large amount of omega-3 fatty acids, which play an important role in the prevention of heart diseases. “If you are a vegetarian and do not eat fish, flax seeds can be a good source of omega-3 fatty acids,” she said.

Flax seeds also contain alpha linolenic acid, which prevents the deposition of cholesterol in the blood vessels of the heart and also slows down the growth of tumours, she said. They also reduce blood pressure which helps relieve heart ailments. The intake of flax seeds has the potential to reduce total cholesterol by 17 per cent and ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol by about 20 per cent. They also increase the ‘good’ HDL cholesterol by 12 per cent, Dr Kaur added.