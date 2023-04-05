‘Fleecing’ by private schools: Govt constitutes task force to hear complaints

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, April 4
The state government has been getting regular complaints against the high-handedness of a few private schools, which charge hefty fees and ask parents to get stationery items from specific shops. To curb the practice during the upcoming academic session, the government has constituted task forces in all districts to make sure that there is no ‘fleecing’ by private schools.
A letter has been sent to all District Education Officers (DEOs) by the Directorate of School Education (Secondary) in this regard. The task force includes principals from government schools as its members to keep an eye on the activities of private schools and examine complaints, if any.
In Ludhiana district, the task force members include Satwant Kaur from Goram Government School, Vishva Keerat Deol of Model Town School and Vishal Vashisht of Chaukohi Government School. They are tasked with ensuring that there is no exploitation of parents or students by the schools.
A principal of a city-based private school said several such directions had been issued by successive governments in the past as well.
“Parents should come forward and assert that they will not purchase books or stationery products from one or two 'decided' centres, but from anywhere they choose to. They should be allowed to buy second-hand books as well,” the principal said.
Umakant, who works at a hotel, had to get his son removed from a private school as he was not able to bear the expenses of his child's education because his wife recently suffered a brain stroke and his entire savings were spent on her treatment.
“I am going to get him admitted to a government school now. Had there been a check on the exorbitant fee charged by the school, my son could have continued there itself,” Umakant said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...
Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche
7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House
The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...
Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari
Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...
3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house
The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...