Fleeing snatcher caught by victim

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 9

A snatcher was caught by the victim and handed over to the police.

Javed, resident of Pippal Chowk, Chawni Mohalla, told the police that he and his friend Mohammed were going back home in the evening on Tuesday when two persons came from behind on a scooter (PB-10CU-0811), snatched his purse and fled away. “We gave them a chase and at a short distance, the scooter of the snatchers slipped and both of them fell on the ground. We overpowered one of the snatchers, while the other managed to escape,” he said.

The apprehended snatcher, identified as Ujjwal, resident of New Kundanpuri, was handed over to the police, while the police are searching for his accomplice Nari, resident of Kundanpuri, who is at large. Both the snatchers have been booked under Sections 379-B(2), 411 and 34 of the IPC.

Building material stolen from factory

Thieves took away five steel shuttering plates and some building material from an under-construction factory at Nandpur, near Sahnewal. Surinder Das, resident of the area near Government Primary School, Nandpur, Sahnewal, reported to the police that the material was stolen by unidentified persons during night. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC.

2 mobikes, scooter stolen

Two motorcycle and a scooter were reported stolen from different parts of the city. A Hero Splendour motorcycle (PB-10GZ-5052) was stolen from E-Block in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. Another Hero Splendour motorcycle (PB-10GR-9488) was stolen from outside Employment Exchange in Model Gram, while an Activa scooter (PB-10FC-4496) was stolen from outside Vishwakarama Mandir in Transport Nagar. On the basis of complaints lodged by the vehicle owners, the police have registered cases under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code.

Live-in booked for rape

The police have booked a man, Venus Malhotra, resident of Gurmail Park on Tibba Road, under Section 376 of the IPC on the complaint of his live-in partner Garima Choudhry. The woman told the police that she had been in a live-in relationship with Venus Malhotra for the last three years and during the period Venus Malhotra had sexual relations with her on the promise that he would marry her. However, Venus Malhotra has now refused to marry her.

Man booked for killing dog

The police have booked a man, Karan Goodwill, resident of Barewal Road, under Sections 188 and 336 of the IPC, Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for allegedly shooting a dog. In a complaint lodged with the police, Rahul Sharma, resident of Model Gram Extension, said on the Monday night at around 10.35 pm he saw the dog taking last breaths after being shot near a Celerio car (PB-10CE-2225). “The dog died before our eyes and the owner of the car took the body of the dog away in his vehicle,” he said.