Home / Ludhiana / Fleming heads basketball course

Fleming heads basketball course

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:08 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
A refresher course for basketball kicked off on Friday at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium. A total of 17 coaches and players are participating in the specialised programme, which will continue till December 9.

The course is being led by coach Scott Fleming, an experienced American basketball professional renowned for his expertise in elite player development and coaching experience in professional leagues across multiple countries.

