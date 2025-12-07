Fleming heads basketball course

A refresher course for basketball kicked off on Friday at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium. A total of 17 coaches and players are participating in the specialised programme, which will continue till December 9.
Advertisement
The course is being led by coach Scott Fleming, an experienced American basketball professional renowned for his expertise in elite player development and coaching experience in professional leagues across multiple countries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement