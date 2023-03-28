Flesh trade: Spa manager held

Ludhiana, March 27
On Sunday night, an alleged flesh trade racket being operated from a spa located on Dugri Road in Model Town was busted by the police.
The manager of Surya Spa, Sukhpreet Singh, aka Johny, from Ayali Khurd village, was nabbed while the owner, Sarthak Behal, is yet to be arrested by the police.
A police team, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gurshinder Kaur, said they had received a tip-off that a flesh trade racket was being run from a spa on Dugri Road. Thereafter, a raid was conducted at the spa.
A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956, at the Model Town police station and further investigation has been initiated.
