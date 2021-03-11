Flooded with waste, this old drain needs care

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 7

In view of the upcoming rainy season, Municipal Corporation officials claimed to have started a drive to clean drains in the city. But an old drain (nullah) near Bhadaur House is still flooded with solid waste and crying for MC’s attention.

The civic body is yet to take action against those choking the nullah by dumping huge amounts of plastic carry bags, construction waste, and other waste items in it. The matter regarding the dumping of solid waste in the drain was raised in the past too but no concrete steps were taken to keep a check on violators. It is even hard to stand at the spot due to the foul smell emanating from the drain.

A former councillor, Parminder Mehta, said: “It seems the amount of waste has increased in the nullah as no steps are being taken to get it cleaned. Untreated sewage is also released in the nullah that passes through Talab Bazaar, Books Market, Akalgarh Market, Old GT Road, Bhadaur House, Damoria Bridge and other areas before merging in the Buddha Nullah.”

Due to the accumulation of waste, this drain does not function properly, resulting in waterlogging in different areas. Notably, a stormwater drainage line that was installed near Clock Tower last year to avoid waterlogging was linked with this nullah. Mehta questioned that when the nullah remains flooded with waste how would the storm water drainage line work properly?

A resident of a nearby area said: “The MC should keep a vigil on violators who dump solid waste in the drain. A hefty fine should be imposed against those found dumping waste in it. CCTV cameras should be installed to keep a check on the violators.”

MC’s Executive Engineer (O&M Branch) Parshotam Lal said they would take required steps to get the nullah cleaned.

Notably, officials of the O&M branch were earlier given instructions to get all drains and road gullies cleaned by June 15.