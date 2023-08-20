Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 19

Recent floods caused by the incessant rains and overflowing of water bodies had claimed one life and had damaged several roads and properties in the district, the administration has confirmed.

Acting swiftly and rising to the occasion, the district administration had not only rescued hundreds of people trapped in floodwaters by moving them to safer places but also disbursed adequate compensation to affected families.

While a sum of Rs 13.12 lakh compensation has already been disbursed, another sum of Rs 6.17 lakh relief is being processed and will be disbursed within a day or two, officials have said.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik told The Tribune here on Saturday that as many as 42 families had been hit by the floods across the district this monsoon season so far and all of them had been duly compensated as per the norms prescribed by the state government.

She said an extensive survey of the entire district was conducted through the SDMs concerned and all the losses reported due to the floods were examined by visiting spots.

“As per the report submitted by the SDMs, the compensation amount has been sanctioned and disbursed to the affected families as per parameters of the State Disaster Management Authority,” Surabhi said.

Divulging the extent of damage caused by the recent floods, ADC (General) Gautam Jain said a maximum of 20 families had been hit in Samrala tehsil, followed by 10 in Khanna, eight in Payal, and two each in Ludhiana West and East.

He said 33 families had been already compensated with a sum of Rs 13.12 lakh while a sum of Rs 6.17 lakh would be disbursed to the remaining nine flood-hit families within a day or two.

Jain said the losses caused by the floods included a human life in Samrala, the next of kin of whom had been paid Rs 4 lakh compensation, total damage to four pucca houses, severe damage to another five pucca houses, partial damage to another 23 pucca houses, full damage to two kutcha houses and partial damage to another three kutcha houses.

Besides, three cattle sheds had also been damaged and a buffalo had died due to floods in various parts of the district.

The ADC (General) said reports of damage caused to the roads due to floods and incessant rains were still being examined and would be repaired and reconstructed as per the norms following the verification of the same by the concerned officials.

As per reports, almost 14-km-long stretches of around 60 roads, mainly village linkages, had been damaged due to the floods in various parts of the district. The estimates prepared by departments for the immediate repair of the damaged roads, admissible as per the SDMA norms, have sought a sum of Rs 53 lakh while the full restoration of the damaged roads to ideal condition after undertaking their special repair would require an estimated amount of over Rs 12 crore.

“We are still verifying the extent of damage caused to the roads after which their immediate and special repair works will be undertaken as per the norms,” the ADC (General) said.

Sutlej swollen, alert sounded

Following the opening of floodgates by the Bhakra and Pong dams, the Sutlej passing through the district remains swollen but the water level was still below the danger mark.

The administration has sounded an alert for residents living in the vicinity.

“Our field staffers are on the move around vulnerable areas, strict vigil is being maintained and all steps are being taken to ensure safety and security of residents and their properties,” the ADC (General) said, while claiming that the situation was totally under control and there was no need to panic.

Fully geared up: DC

“We are fully geared up to avert any eventuality arising out of the possible floods due to the release of dam waters. Those, who had suffered losses so far, had already been compensated and all-out efforts are being made to keep the district safe and secure from any flood threat, if any, faced in future as well,” said Surabhi Malik, DC.