Flying between Delhi and Ludhiana's Halwara? Here’s Air India’s winter flight schedule
The revised schedule, effective Oct 25, will feature 2 daily round trips between Delhi and Halwara, with morning and afternoon services
Air India will operate two daily round trips between Delhi and Ludhiana’s Halwara airport under its winter schedule, effective from October 25, 2026.
The revised timings are expected to provide passengers with more options for travelling between Ludhiana and the national capital.
As per the schedule, flight AI 481 will depart from Delhi at 9.50 am and arrive at Halwara at 11.05 am. The return flight, AI 482, will leave Halwara at 11.40 am and reach Delhi at 12.55 pm.
The second service of the day, AI 483, will depart from Delhi at 2.35 pm and arrive at Halwara at 3.55 pm. Its return flight, AI 484, will leave Halwara at 4.30 pm and reach Delhi at 5.45 pm.
This revised winter schedule comes into effect as Halwara airport is expected to strengthen air connectivity for Ludhiana, which is known to be Punjab’s major industrial and commercial hub.
The Halwara airport is expected to benefit industrialists, business travellers and residents who have long sought convenient air connectivity from the region.