Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Ludhiana, January 17

Amid the ongoing Elevated Road construction work on Ferozepur Road and near ESIC Hospital on Link Road in Ludhiana, commuters are forced to suffer due to flying dust particles. The flying dust on the road also troubles shopkeepers and residents of nearby areas.

Residents also complained about the slow movement of traffic or traffic snarls due to the ongoing road project at various locations on the two roads. Notably, a portion of Bhai Bala Chowk on Ferozepur Road was recently closed for traffic movement as the Elevated Road project was underway.

The residents have demanded that the authorities must take necessary steps to get the issues resolved at the earliest. A retired bank officer, GS Chawla, said piles of soil were lying at various sites on these two roads. “When commuters pass through these areas, flying dust troubles them. The dust has increased woes of asthma patients. Dust particles often cause irritation in the eyes too,” he said.

Chawla demanded from the NHAI to direct the contractor concerned to take necessary measures and ensure sprinkling of water to control the flying dust particles. Moreover, traffic management must be improved.

A businessman said the layers of dust have badly covered their shop located near Aarti Chowk on Ferozepur Road. “When vehicles pass through unconstructed portions or areas covered with soil, motorists face inconvenience due to flying dust. It is the responsibility of the department concerned to carry out the project work in a proper manner and without causing any trouble to the public. Also, steps should be taken to resolve traffic-related issues,” he said.

Notably, the construction work of the Elevated Road project from Samrala Chowk to the Ferozepur Road octroi in Ludhiana was started in 2017 and it was supposed to be completed in 2020. Later, the deadline for the project was extended. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora recently stated the NHAI Chairman assured him that the Elevated Road project would be completed by June 2023.