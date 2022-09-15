Flyover stretch opened, people heave sigh of relief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 14

A newly constructed flyover stretch from near Luxmi Petrol Pump to Octroi on Ferozepur Road has been opened for traffic movement. This flyover stretch is a part of the ongoing Elevated Road project under the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

After the opening of this stretch, the commuters heave a sigh of relief from traffic snarls. Earlier this year, another stretch of the same flyover from Octroi to near Verka Milk Plant on Ferozepur Road was opened for traffic movement.

The residents and shopkeepers have been demanding from the NHAI to complete the ongoing Elevated Road project from Samrala Chowk to Octroi on Ferozepur Road at the earliest. The project was supposed to be completed by 2020 but it is still underway.