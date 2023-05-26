 FOB construction to affect train routes for days : The Tribune India

FOB construction to affect train routes for days

FOB construction to affect train routes for days

Photo for representational purpose only.



Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 25

Northern Railway authorities have announced that traffic blockade at Bahmane Bari railway station due to the construction of a foot overbridge (FOB), train routes will be affected on four days for different durations. The routes will be impacted on May 27, 28, 29, 30. As a result, some trains operating on this section will remain cancelled, short-terminated, short-originated or regulated on specified dates.

The Railways has asked passengers with advance/confirmed reservation to verify their travel plan before the commencement of the journey.

Cancelled trains: 04615/16, 06951/52 Pathankot-Udhampur-Pathankot (May 29, 30); 04141 Udhampur-Subedarganj-Udhampur (May 29, 30); 06935/36 Pathankot-Verka-Pathankot; 14633 Amritsar-Pathankot (May 30); 04612 Pathankot-Amritsar (May 30).

Short-terminated trains: 12237 Varanasi-Jammu Tawi Begumpura Express at Pathankot Cantt (May 28, 29); 18309 Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express at Amritsar (May 27); 12919 Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Indore)- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Malwa Express (May 28) at Pathankot Cantt.

Short-originated trains: 12238 Jammu Tawi-Varanasi Begumpura Express from Pathankot Cantt (on May 28, 29); 18102 Jammu Tawi-Tatanagar Express from Pathankot Cantt (May 27); 12920 Jammu Tawi-Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Indore) Malwa Express from Pathankot Cantt (May 30); 14634 Pathankot-Amritsar Ravi Express from Sarna (May 30).

Rescheduled trains (delayed departure): 15655 Kamakhya-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express by four hours (May 28); 12471 Bandra Terminus-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express by two to four hours (May 28, 29); 12919 Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Indore)-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Malwa Express by 3.5 hours (May 29); 18101 Jammu Tawi-Tatanagar Express by 5 hours (May 28); 12472 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Bandra Terminus Swaraj Express by 3.5 hours (May 30); 12587 Gorakhpur-Jammu Tawi Amarnath Express by 3 hours (May 29); 19107 Bhavnagar-Jammu Tawi Janambhoomi Express 3 hrs (May 28).

Rlys announces more trains for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

The Northern Railways will operate two more limited-run summer special trains between New Delhi and the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi for the convenience of pilgrims intending to travel during the coming summer holidays. The trains will make two trips in each direction (total 8 trips).

The 04071/04072 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Gati Shakti Special Train will run on May 26 and 27 to make total four trips. The 04077/04078 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Katra-New Delhi Special Express will run on May 27 and 28twice in each direction to make four trips.

The trains will have stoppages at Udhampur, Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

2
World

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

3
Entertainment

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative; 'arrest me', dares Cong leader

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets ‘Z-plus’ security in view of possible threats

6
Delhi

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

7
Nation

Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress

8
Nation

Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years' imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case

9
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail

10
Punjab

Punjab DGP has assured SIT, crackdown on trafficking agents soon, says Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

2 days to go, politics over Parliament opening rages

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM ‘Z-plus’ cover

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM 'Z-plus' cover

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

For first time, pharmacy exam in govt institutes

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Finally, BRTS resumes smart card facility for Metro bus passengers

Modi govt has done its bit for Punjab, says state BJP chief

Ex-minister Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Police solve Guru Ki Wadali robbery case; 1 arrested

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

No road tax for electric, hybrid vehicles in city

Light rain likely for 5 days

MC asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune’s Edu Expo kicks off in UT today

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

7 held for betting on IPL games

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Once known for tomato, village now averse to it

FSSAI certificate for veggie market in Jalandhar

Gangster nabbed during search op

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Funds diverted into cricket betting racket, finds probe

VB arrests wanted accused

Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Man arrested for killing cousin

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

City residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Students told to conserve environment