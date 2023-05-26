FOB construction to affect train routes for days

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 25

Northern Railway authorities have announced that traffic blockade at Bahmane Bari railway station due to the construction of a foot overbridge (FOB), train routes will be affected on four days for different durations. The routes will be impacted on May 27, 28, 29, 30. As a result, some trains operating on this section will remain cancelled, short-terminated, short-originated or regulated on specified dates.

The Railways has asked passengers with advance/confirmed reservation to verify their travel plan before the commencement of the journey.

Cancelled trains: 04615/16, 06951/52 Pathankot-Udhampur-Pathankot (May 29, 30); 04141 Udhampur-Subedarganj-Udhampur (May 29, 30); 06935/36 Pathankot-Verka-Pathankot; 14633 Amritsar-Pathankot (May 30); 04612 Pathankot-Amritsar (May 30).

Short-terminated trains: 12237 Varanasi-Jammu Tawi Begumpura Express at Pathankot Cantt (May 28, 29); 18309 Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express at Amritsar (May 27); 12919 Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Indore)- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Malwa Express (May 28) at Pathankot Cantt.

Short-originated trains: 12238 Jammu Tawi-Varanasi Begumpura Express from Pathankot Cantt (on May 28, 29); 18102 Jammu Tawi-Tatanagar Express from Pathankot Cantt (May 27); 12920 Jammu Tawi-Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Indore) Malwa Express from Pathankot Cantt (May 30); 14634 Pathankot-Amritsar Ravi Express from Sarna (May 30).

Rescheduled trains (delayed departure): 15655 Kamakhya-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express by four hours (May 28); 12471 Bandra Terminus-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express by two to four hours (May 28, 29); 12919 Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Indore)-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Malwa Express by 3.5 hours (May 29); 18101 Jammu Tawi-Tatanagar Express by 5 hours (May 28); 12472 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Bandra Terminus Swaraj Express by 3.5 hours (May 30); 12587 Gorakhpur-Jammu Tawi Amarnath Express by 3 hours (May 29); 19107 Bhavnagar-Jammu Tawi Janambhoomi Express 3 hrs (May 28).

Rlys announces more trains for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

The Northern Railways will operate two more limited-run summer special trains between New Delhi and the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi for the convenience of pilgrims intending to travel during the coming summer holidays. The trains will make two trips in each direction (total 8 trips).

The 04071/04072 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Gati Shakti Special Train will run on May 26 and 27 to make total four trips. The 04077/04078 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Katra-New Delhi Special Express will run on May 27 and 28twice in each direction to make four trips.

The trains will have stoppages at Udhampur, Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat.