Focus on fertiliser and food for long-term agricultural security, says Punjab Agricultural University VC

“Amid an unpredictable West Asia conflict, fertiliser and food are vital for an enhanced crop productivity; and the welfare of farmers, humans and animals,” observed Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), while chairing the monthly review meet for the research and extension work at the university today.

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Scientists from Regional Research Stations, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Farm Advisory Service Centres and different departments of PAU demonstrated progress reports of respective districts at the meet.

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“Focus on two ‘Fs’ — fertiliser and food — for the survival of humanity, long-term agricultural security and sustainability,” Dr Gosal told the scientists, while stressing on the exemplary contribution of farmers and scientists to the national food buffer.

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Calling for judicious use of fertilisers in the wake of ongoing global war, Dr Gosal advised sowing early maturing ‘PR’ varieties of paddy and adopting direct seeded rice technique to address labour and water woes. Shifting to alternative crops like summer pulses, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, etc, will be another diligent step to promote crop diversification, he added.

Welcoming the dignitaries and scientists, Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, said steady agricultural development was must for economic proliferation. Earlier also farmers and scientists have come out of several crises with grit and resolute will, he said, adding that contemporary times also called for collective efforts for sensible use of farm inputs, especially fertilisers, to keep going.

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Giving up water-guzzling spring maize cultivation, promotion of Punjab Potato 102 variety, adoption of green manuring, and sale of recommended paddy and basmati seeds as well as biofertilisers were the thrust areas for discussion, he added.

Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, called for bolstering crop diversification for financial gains. Amid unpredictable weather, remaining alert was important to keep insects, pests and diseases at bay, he observed. Sounding an alert, he advised timely management of pink bollworm in cotton and Southern Rice Black-streaked Dwarf Virus (SRBSDV) in rice.