Foetus found in vacant plot

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

A six-month-old foetus, covered in a piece of cloth, was found in a vacant plot at Uttam Singh Nagar, Focal Point, here.

The incident came to light on Sunday when Jinder Singh, a local shopkeeper, saw the foetus. He alleged that it appears an unidentified woman might have thrown the foetus in the vacant plot after abortion.

Later, he informed the police. Based on Jinder’s statement, the police initiated legal proceedings, filing a case against the unidentified woman under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code at the Focal Point police station.