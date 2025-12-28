DT
Home / Ludhiana / Fog horror on Ludhiana highway: Multiple vehicles crash, leaving 1 dead, 5 injured

Fog horror on Ludhiana highway: Multiple vehicles crash, leaving 1 dead, 5 injured

Investigation revealed that a truck carrying gas cylinders had to apply brakes suddenly when the car in front of it slowed down

Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:55 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
The pile-up of vehicles on the highway at Ajnaud village in Ludhiana on Sunday morning.
One person was killed and five others were injured in a pile-up of vehicles that occurred on the highway at Ajnaud village near Doraha in Ludhiana district due to poor visibility on Sunday morning.

Losses could have been much higher had the LPG cylinders being transported in a truck that was part of the pile-up caught fire.

Though details about the accident and identities of victims were yet to be ascertained, sources revealed that the driver of a car died when he was trying to remove a gas cylinder from underneath his vehicle. He was hit by another vehicle when he was standing near his car.

The police, led by Sukhdev Singh, undertook a rescue operation with the support of Sadak Suraksha Force.

Investigation revealed that the truck carrying gas cylinders had to apply brakes suddenly when the car in front of it slowed down. The mishap turned grave as a truck carrying cement bags collided with vehicles moving ahead and vehicles following it (truck) collided with one another.

In another case, a Verna car collided with a private bus near Bharthala village on the Chandigarh-Samrala road. As the occupants of the car had fled before the arrival of police, it could not be ascertained if any of them was injured. The Samrala police impounded the car on learning that it contained a huge quantity of liquor bottles.

Earlier during the night, a car carrying three people had caught fire near Agwar Lopon village near Jagraon and the occupants had a miraculous escape as they hurriedly got down after noticing the flames. A fire brigade was summoned to douse the fire.

A car on fire at Agwar Lopon village near Jagraon.

