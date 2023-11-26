Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 25

Dense fog on GT Road, Khanna, led to a pile-up of 15-20 vehicles this morning. A school bus carrying students was also part of the mishap.

Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries, a few persons who suffered minor injuries were discharged from the Civil Hospital after receiving first aid.

As per information, a school bus heading to Kurukshetra rammed into a truck loaded with glass from behind, near Daheru, due to low visibility on Ludhiana-Delhi highway. After the collision, several vehicles followed, leading to the pile-up.

DSP Khanna Pawanjit said they reached the spot to clear the traffic jam and moved the damaged vehicles to the side of the road.

Eye-witnesses Mukhtyar Singh said his truck laden with glass worth Rs 4 lakh, was heading to Mandi Gobindgarh, when it was hit.

Inspector Paramjit Singh said preliminary probe suggested that fog was the cause of the accident. “Further investigation will be conducted, if any driver is found to be at fault, legal action will be taken,” he added.

Another accident was reported on the link road between Lalheri and Rahon today morning in which a school bus and a car had a head-on collision. The bus was carrying around 25 students. Fortunately, no one suffered injuries in the mishap.

Notably on November 13, dense fog had led to a similar pile-up of more than two dozen vehicles, including buses in which one person had lost their life while several had suffered injuries.