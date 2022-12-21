Fog throws rail traffic out of gear in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 20

With mercury constantly dipping and a thick blanket of fog engulfing the entire region, the rail traffic has gone haywire with several long route trains running late by many hours adding to the misery of passengers which has further been compounded by the railways having already cancelled some 24 long route trains for almost two months ahead of the foggy weather.

As a result of late running of quite a few trains, the harried rail passengers, including elderly, women and children, were moving from pillar to post to seek information about delays and tentative time of arrival of their respective trains.

In the adverse weather conditions, railway vendors made the most of heavy rush of passengers who had to wait for arrival and departure of their trains.

Some passengers complained of substandard quality (and cold) food and eatables and also of overcharging. However, officials said staff had been deployed to keep an eye on vendors and check the quality of food and eatables being sold at railway platforms.