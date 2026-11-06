Folk dances, theatre, artistic performances mark second day of Youth Festival at PAU

The second day of the second phase of the ongoing Youth Festival at the Dr Amarjit Singh Khaira Open Air Theatre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) witnessed a series of intense competitions and vibrant cultural performances.

The day’s events began with a mock competition in which seven teams showcased their knowledge and skills in current affairs. This was followed by competitions in various folk dance forms. In the afternoon, performances of mime, bhand, mono acting and solo events entertained the audience.

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The chief guest on the occasion was Director of Extension Education, Dr Makhan Singh Bhullar. Addressing the gathering, Dr Bhullar said youth festivals were a reflection of a nation’s youth. He noted that many students participating in such festivals carried the dream of contributing to society. He also highlighted PAU’s contribution to the promotion of culture and expressed hope that the students of today would emerge as prominent actors in the years to come.

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The dignitaries present on the occasion also distributed prizes to the winners of the previous day’s competitions.

Director of Student Welfare, Dr Kamaljit Singh Suri, said the festival would reach its peak tomorrow, with competitions in heritage quiz, mimicry, skit, long-form songs, folk songs, Giddha and Bhangra scheduled to take place.