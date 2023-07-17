Follow path shown by Ambedkar in pursuing education, says minister

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 16

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh on Sunday said that the AAP government in Punjab, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was giving foremost priority to the education sector, asserting that it was the basis of development of any society.

Presiding over an event organised by Satguru Ravidass Education Welfare Society at Police DAV School in Police Lines here, the minister said that education was the most powerful agent for bringing reforms in society on the principles of equality and social justice. He said that the father of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar had described education as the only weapon to bring about change in society.

He said the dream of the architect of the Constitution would come true only if everybody received quality education. “Despite all odds, Dr Ambedkar faced difficulties bravely and completed his education. Later, he drafted the Constitution which has now become one of the best in the world,” said the minister, adding that today’s students should follow the path shown by him.

Balkar Singh claimed that the Punjab government was working to fulfill Babasaheb’s dream by revamping the education system in the state to benefit students, especially those from the needy and underprivileged sections of society. He further said that the state government was committed to transform government schools of the state into Schools of Eminence.

The minister lauded the efforts of the organisation and felicitated 25 youth who got government jobs after taking coaching from the institution.

