Follow rules, MC to bulk waste generators

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 23

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued a warning to bulk waste generators that fail to comply with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. In a workshop held in the MC’s Zone-A office near Mata Rani Chowk on Monday, bulk waste generators were directed to comply with the norms within 10 days or penalties up to Rs 5000 per day would be imposed on them.

Generate over 100-kg waste daily Establishments generating 100 kg or more waste on a daily basis fall under the category of bulk waste generators.

The wet waste has to be disposed of through composting, whereas the dry waste can be either recycled or handed over to an approved garbage collector in the city.

Strict action would be taken against bulk waste generators in case of non-compliance, said MC Zonal Commissioner (Zone A) Neeraj Jain.

Over 20 bulk waste generators, including owners/ managers of marriage palaces, eateries/ dhabas, sweet shops, etc., participated in the workshop chaired by MC Zonal Commissioner (Zone A) Neeraj Jain. Corporation Sanitation Officer (CSO) Ashwani Sahota and Sanitary Inspector Pawan Sharma were also present during the meeting.

Jain said the MC had been appealing to residents to comply with the solid waste management norms as the goal could not be achieved without the support of the public. Now, strict action would be taken against bulk waste generators in case of non-compliance, he added.