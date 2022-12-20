Follow waste mgmt rules or face action, hotel, banquet owners told

Ludhiana, December 19
To curb violations by bulk waste generators, the Municipal Corporation had given directions to owners of marriage palaces and hotels to ensure compliance of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, or face action. A challan up to Rs 5,000 per day could be imposed if the rules were not followed, an official said.
MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal held a meeting with owners of such establishments under the banner of Swachh Bharat Mission at the Zone D office
on Monday.
Members of the Ludhiana Marriage Palace Welfare Association and Ludhiana Hotel and Restaurant Association participated in the meeting.
The civic body officials said establishments generating 100kg or more waste on a daily basis fall under the category of bulk waste generators.
Meanwhile, Dr Aggarwal directed the owners of marriage palaces and hotels to get their meat/chicken slaughtered only from the modern slaughterhouse facility established by the civic body in the Haibowal Dairy Complex. If the directions are not followed, challans would be issued against violators.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...