Follow waste mgmt rules or face action, hotel, banquet owners told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 19

To curb violations by bulk waste generators, the Municipal Corporation had given directions to owners of marriage palaces and hotels to ensure compliance of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, or face action. A challan up to Rs 5,000 per day could be imposed if the rules were not followed, an official said.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal held a meeting with owners of such establishments under the banner of Swachh Bharat Mission at the Zone D office

on Monday.

Members of the Ludhiana Marriage Palace Welfare Association and Ludhiana Hotel and Restaurant Association participated in the meeting.

The civic body officials said establishments generating 100kg or more waste on a daily basis fall under the category of bulk waste generators.

Meanwhile, Dr Aggarwal directed the owners of marriage palaces and hotels to get their meat/chicken slaughtered only from the modern slaughterhouse facility established by the civic body in the Haibowal Dairy Complex. If the directions are not followed, challans would be issued against violators.